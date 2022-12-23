Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,502 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

