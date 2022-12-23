Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

