Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $553.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

