Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,239 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 94,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.77 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.16. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

