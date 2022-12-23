Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

