Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for R1 RCM (RCM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM):
- 12/7/2022 – R1 RCM was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2022 – R1 RCM is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – R1 RCM was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 11/18/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00.
- 11/15/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $12.00.
- 11/14/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $34.00 to $25.00.
- 11/10/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00.
- 11/9/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.33 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.