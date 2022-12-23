WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

