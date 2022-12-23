WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,101,000. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,490,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $54.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.