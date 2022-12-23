WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

