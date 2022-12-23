WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 661.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

