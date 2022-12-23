WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,873 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 73.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.20 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.