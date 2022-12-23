WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

