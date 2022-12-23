West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

