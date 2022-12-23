Whelan Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whelan Financial trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 330,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

