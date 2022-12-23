William Blair Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $15,344,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

