Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. Worthington Industries comprises about 0.7% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Worthington Industries worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,998. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

