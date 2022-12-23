Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $979,677.42

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.53 billion and approximately $979,677.42 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05533227 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,230,968.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

