Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $109.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Xylem by 16.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.