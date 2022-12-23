yearn.finance Price Hits $5,483.21 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,483.21 or 0.32586157 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $200.89 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
