YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 779.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $335.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.26 and its 200-day moving average is $292.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

