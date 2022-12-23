YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Walmart by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

