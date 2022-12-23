YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

