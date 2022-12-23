YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,393,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

