YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Shares of AMT opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

