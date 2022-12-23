YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

