YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA opened at $41.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

