YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.