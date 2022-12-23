YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

