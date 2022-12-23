Zhang Financial LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.29. 3,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,565. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

