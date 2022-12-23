Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,083. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

