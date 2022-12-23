Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 233,669 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1,746.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,669 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

