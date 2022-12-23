Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,727. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

