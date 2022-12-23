Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $86,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.49. 25,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.