Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 360.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

