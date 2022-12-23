Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

