Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,856. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

