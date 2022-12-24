1inch Network (1INCH) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $307.93 million and $8.34 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.43 or 0.05283904 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00500536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.73 or 0.29657022 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,939,801 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.