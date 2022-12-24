232 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
PFGC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
