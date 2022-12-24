232 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.