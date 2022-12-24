7Pixels Price Hits $3.85 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $62.36 million and approximately $32,707.17 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00022862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.97710342 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,182.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

