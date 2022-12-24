9,907 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.79 and a 200-day moving average of $366.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

