Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. 2,618,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

