Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Trimmed by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225,403 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 4.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,341,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $266.09. 1,213,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.68. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

