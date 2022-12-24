Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Advaxis Trading Down 6.2 %
ADXS opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
Advaxis Company Profile
