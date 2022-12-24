AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DWEQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

