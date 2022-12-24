AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $68.62 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $68,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

