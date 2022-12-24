AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $687.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

