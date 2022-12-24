AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

