AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aflac by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1,139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.