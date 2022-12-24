AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 251 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.