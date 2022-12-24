AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 3,655 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 677.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

TMUS opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

